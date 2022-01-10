Pathankot grenade blast case solved : Police

Chandigarh: Police on Monday said it has solved a case involving a recent grenade blast outside the gate of the Army cantonment in Pathankot by busting a major terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) group with the arrest of six of its operatives.
The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police has also seized six hand grenades, one 9 mm pistol and one .30 bore rifle, along with live bullets and magazines, from the arrested men, Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said here.
No casualty was reported in the blast that took place in November last year in front of the Triveni gate of the cantonment in Pathankot.
The ISYF is supported by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.
The six men were arrested from different villages in Gurdaspur district. They were identified as Amandeep alias Mantri of Lakhanpal village, Gurwinder Singh alias Gindi of Kharal village, Parminder Kumar alias Rohit alias Rohta of Kharal village, Rajinder Singh alias Malhi alias Nikku of Gunnupur village, Harpreet Singh alias Dholki of Gotpokar village and Raman Kumar of Ghazikot village, according to a statement issued by the DGP’s office.