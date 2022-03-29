PCI marks 200 years of Urdu Journalism

Srinagar: After the successful celebration of 200 years of Urdu Journalism, PCI to work on restoring the glory of journalism in Urdu and other Indigenous languages.

As per the statement issued here, the Press Club of India achieved a new milestone, as it successfully celebrated 200 years of Urdu journalism in India on March 27.

Highlighting the importance of Urdu and other Indigenous languages, PCI decided to work in the direction to restore the lost glory of Urdu journalism and the other Indian languages.