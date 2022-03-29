PCI marks 200 years of Urdu Journalism

Srinagar: After the successful celebration of 200 years of Urdu Journalism, PCI to work on restoring the glory of journalism in Urdu and other Indigenous languages.
As per the statement issued here, the Press Club of India achieved a new milestone, as it successfully celebrated 200 years of Urdu journalism in India on March 27.
Highlighting the importance of Urdu and other Indigenous languages, PCI decided to work in the direction to restore the lost glory of Urdu journalism and the other Indian languages.
“On March 27, when for the very first time in its history, PCI celebrated Urdu Journalism Day, the members of PCI and eminent journalists from the Urdu circle discussed the role of Urdu Media in the making of India. The speakers drew the attention towards a rich and robust political and cultural history of this subcontinent that is buried in the pages of Urdu books and journals lying unattended and neglected for centuries,” reads the statement.