People love AAP as it works for them: Kejriwal after lunch with sanitation worker’s family

“I had the honour of hosting Harsh Solanki and his family. Our guests from Gujarat and our families had lunch together. We don’t have time for petty politics, we work for the public, that’s why the public likes us,” the chief minister told reporters.

“I thank them (the Solanki family) for travelling so far and giving us an opportunity to host them. I will go to their house to have a meal with them when I visit Ahmedabad again,” he said.

Asserting that it was the public that helped them form the governments in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal said now, the people of Gujarat are saying an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is going to be formed in their state too.

“We don’t have time for petty politics. We work for the public. We build schools, hospitals and roads for the people. That’s why the public likes us. People do not like the politics of division. They want their voice to be heard and we do that,” he said.

Solanki said it was a proud moment for him to be hosted by a leader of a political party.