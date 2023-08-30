'People of India want change', says Pawar on eve of I.N.D.I.A conclave

On the likely stance of BSP supremo Mayawati, who is reportedly toying with the idea of joining I.N.D.I.A., Pawar said it remains to be seen, as “she is also having discussions with the BJP”.

The 83-year-old leader was addressing a packed media conference on the eve of the two-day I.N.D.I.A. Conclave scheduled on Thursday-Friday to chart out the national Opposition parties' gameplan to dislodge the BJP from power.

So far, 28 Opposition parties have confirmed participation in the meeting from all over India. This is the first INDIA Conclave to be held in a state not ruled by any of the bloc’s constituents, unlike the previous two meetings held in Bihar and Karnataka.