'People of India want change', says Pawar on eve of I.N.D.I.A conclave

He said a panel comprising some senior leaders may be formed and given the task of discussing the seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls at the state and local levels.

To a question on the allegations recently hurled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various national Opposition leaders, Pawar dared the Centre that “if they have the courage, they should investigate the cases and bring out the facts” instead of just making such accusations.

On the likely stance of BSP supremo Mayawati, who is reportedly toying with the idea of joining I.N.D.I.A., Pawar said it remains to be seen, as “she is also having discussions with the BJP”.