People of Punjab want to create 'Nava Punjab': Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh was canvassing for Amarinder Singh on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly. The BJP is fighting the elections along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

"Participated in a road show for Captain Amarinder Singh ji at Patiala, Punjab today. The people here want to create 'Nava Punjab' (new Punjab) and only the BJP-led NDA can bring change," Rajnath Singh, a senior BJP leader, tweeted after the event. Amarinder Singh, who was made to resign from the post of Punjab chief minister by the Congress last year and replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, is in the fray from his traditional Patiala Urban seat.