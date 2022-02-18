People of Punjab want to create 'Nava Punjab': Rajnath Singh

Patiala, Feb 18: People want to create a 'Nava Punjab' and only the BJP-led alliance can bring all-round progress in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday after participating in a road show taken out by Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh here.
Rajnath Singh was canvassing for Amarinder Singh on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly. The BJP is fighting the elections along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
"Participated in a road show for Captain Amarinder Singh ji at Patiala, Punjab today. The people here want to create 'Nava Punjab' (new Punjab) and only the BJP-led NDA can bring change," Rajnath Singh, a senior BJP leader, tweeted after the event. Amarinder Singh, who was made to resign from the post of Punjab chief minister by the Congress last year and replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, is in the fray from his traditional Patiala Urban seat.
He campaigned along with his wife Preneet Kaur, the Congress MP from Patiala, and the defence minister, as the three leaders moved in an open vehicle as part of the road show.
Addressing a gathering at the end of the event, Rajnath Singh said he had specially travelled from Uttar Pradesh to join Amarinder Singh here.