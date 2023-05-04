People of Shimla reposed faith in Congress: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the people of Shimla have reposed faith in the Congress after the party registered victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

"Many congratulations to all our Babbar Sher workers, leaders and members of the state for the big victory of Congress in Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. The Himachal government fulfilled the promise given to the people, that is why Shimla reposed faith in the Congress. Now in Karnataka, it is the turn of 5 guarantees (5 election promises in Karnataka)," Rahul wrote on Twitter. Of the total 34 wards, Congress registered victory on 24 seats while BJP registered victories on 9 wards. CPI(M) won one seat.