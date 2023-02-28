People see govt as catalyst for new opportunities, not obstacle: PM Modi

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is constantly empowering its citizens with the use of technology. He underlined that every budget in the past few years has stressed the ease of living for people with the help of technology. In this year’s budget, the Prime Minister emphasised, the priority is given to technology and a human touch.

Highlighting the contradictions in the priorities of the previous governments, the Prime Minister recalled how a particular section of people always looked for government intervention and expected it to do good for the people. However, the Prime Minister said that their entire life was spent in the absence of these facilities. He also highlighted another section of people that wanted to move ahead but were dragged down by pressure and obstacles created by government intervention.