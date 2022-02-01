People should desist from making uninformed comments: FM on Rahul Gandhi’s budget remarks

“That’s not right. I wish as a leader of the oldest party, please understand what has been said. I pity people who come up with quick responses. Quick understanding response I am ready to answer but just because you want to put something on Twitter, it does not help,” she said in an interaction with media.

She lamented that the Congress-led UPA government had left the country as part of the fragile five.

In 2013, India was classified as among the ‘fragile five’ economies that heavily depended on foreign capital to finance growth.

“Whatever he is preaching to us, he should go and implement in the Congress-ruled states,” she said. She wondered if the employment situation in Punjab or Chhattisgarh was any better.