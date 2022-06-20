People’s love for Modi increasing as is opposition’s hatred for him: BJP

New Delhi, June 20: The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress for “hateful” comments of its leaders against Prime Minister NarendraModi and asserted that people’s love for him has been increasing as is the opposition party’s “hatred” for him.
BJP spokesperson SudhanshuTrivedi cited several instances of Congress leaders’ objectionable comments against Modi over the years and asked the opposition party if it has expelled or taken any disciplinary action against anyone.
There are more than 80 such instances, he said.
His comments came hours after Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai alleged that Prime Minister NarendraModi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and “will die like Hitler” if he follows the path of the German dictator.
The Congress, however, distanced itself from the statement made at the party’s ‘Satyagraha’ protest at JantarMantar here against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, saying it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the prime minister.