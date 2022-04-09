Personal liberty of accused cannot be sacrificed on altar of preventive detention: SC

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant accepted that the nature of the allegations against the detenu is grave, but observed that the detention order was passed under the Telangana Act of 1986 "without any application of mind".

"We accordingly allow the appeal and set aside the impugned judgment of the High Court dated January 25, 2022. The order of detention which has been passed against the detenu on May 19, 2021 shall accordingly stand quashed and set aside," the bench said.

The order of detention was challenged before the High Court which dismissed the petition on January 25, 2022.

In its recent order, the bench said, "The nature of the allegations against the detenu is grave. However, the personal liberty of an accused cannot be sacrificed on the altar of preventive detention merely because a person is implicated in a criminal proceeding.