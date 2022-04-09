Personal liberty of accused cannot be sacrificed on altar of preventive detention: SC

New Delhi: Personal liberty of an accused cannot be sacrificed on the altar of preventive detention merely because a person is implicated in a criminal proceeding, the Supreme Court has said as it quashed a Telangana government detention order against a man for allegedly duping hundreds of job aspirants.
The top court said that a mere apprehension of a breach of law and order is not sufficient to meet the standard of adversely affecting the "maintenance of public order".
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant accepted that the nature of the allegations against the detenu is grave, but observed that the detention order was passed under the Telangana Act of 1986 "without any application of mind".
"We accordingly allow the appeal and set aside the impugned judgment of the High Court dated January 25, 2022. The order of detention which has been passed against the detenu on May 19, 2021 shall accordingly stand quashed and set aside," the bench said.
The order of detention was challenged before the High Court which dismissed the petition on January 25, 2022.
In its recent order, the bench said, "The nature of the allegations against the detenu is grave. However, the personal liberty of an accused cannot be sacrificed on the altar of preventive detention merely because a person is implicated in a criminal proceeding.
The powers of preventive detention are exceptional and even draconian."
It said that in this case, the apprehension of a disturbance to public order owing to a crime that was reported over seven months prior to the detention order has no basis in fact.
"The apprehension of an adverse impact to public order is a mere surmise of the detaining authority, especially when there have been no reports of unrest since the detenu was released on bail on January 8, 2021 and detained with effect from June 26, 2021," the bench said.
The top court said the powers of preventive detention are exceptional and even draconian, tracing their origin to the colonial era. They have been continued with strict constitutional safeguards against abuse, it said.