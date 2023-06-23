"Photo session in Patna...": Amit Shah's jibe at Oppn meeting

Mukherjee had served as the minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

"Today is 'Balidan Divas' of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerji, the whole country knows that it is because of him that Bengal is with India today. He opposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had said that 'Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur do Nishan nahi chalega'," Shah said.

Appreciating the governance of PM Modi, Shah said that a new Kashmir is being built under the leadership of him.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, every citizen is being given free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh. A new Kashmir is being built under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

Amit Shah inaugurated and lay the foundation stone for various projects. He laid the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Samba and handed over the Golden Health card to beneficiaries.