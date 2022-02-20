PIB’s New Accreditation Guidelines | Editors Guild of India expresses concern

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) Sunday expressed concern about the newly released Central Media Accreditation Guidelines issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which lays down the rules for giving accreditation to journalists for accessing and reporting from the headquarters of the Government of India.
A statement of EGI issued here said that the guidelines contain various new provisions under which accreditation of a journalist could be revoked, many of which are arbitrary and without any due process of law.
“For instance, accreditation can be revoked if a journalist is ‘charged with a serious cognizable offence’, or if a journalist, ‘acts in a manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or about the contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence,’” the EGI said.
It said that it was bizarre that merely being charged had been mentioned as a ground for cancellation. The EGI said that other grounds for cancellation were manifestly vague and subjective, especially since no procedures had been set out and there was no mention of the adjudicating authority that would decide on suspension.
“Worse still, concerned journalists have not been allowed to be heard. Most surprisingly, ‘defamation’ has been included as a ground for cancellation. A new clause requiring Police verification has been added without defining the contours of such verification. Since no standards have been prescribed, it can grant unfettered powers to the Police for denying accreditation to journalists who may be seen as critical of the government,” the statement said.
It said that it was clear that these vague, arbitrary, and draconian clauses had been included with intent to restrict any critical and investigative reporting of government affairs.
“There are other provisions as well that are restrictive. In the case of freelance journalists, the requirements about the number of bylines have been made unreasonably high,” the EGI said.
It has written a detailed letter to the PIB elaborating on all these issues.
“Furthermore, these guidelines have been introduced without any prior consultation with journalists’ bodies, media organisations, or any other relevant stakeholders,” the statement said.