PIB’s New Accreditation Guidelines | Editors Guild of India expresses concern

A statement of EGI issued here said that the guidelines contain various new provisions under which accreditation of a journalist could be revoked, many of which are arbitrary and without any due process of law.

“For instance, accreditation can be revoked if a journalist is ‘charged with a serious cognizable offence’, or if a journalist, ‘acts in a manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or about the contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence,’” the EGI said.