PIL on freebies: States have nearly Rs 60 lakh crore liability

The top court was hearing the PIL which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration.

It is also considering the distribution of freebies by the political parties from public funds and its adverse impact on the fiscal health of the country. The bench, which has sought the views of stakeholders like the Centre, Niti Aayog and Finance Commission and asked them to brainstorm on the issue of freebies, had hinted it may order setting up a mechanism for suggesting measures to the government to deal with the issue.

A written submission containing suggestions has been furnished by Upadhyay through senior advocate Vijay Hansaria and lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey.