Piyush Goyal participates in 7th BRICS Industry Minister’s meet

During the meeting, Goyal announced India's plans to launch the BRICS Startup Forum in 2023, aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among start-ups, investors, incubators and aspiring entrepreneurs across the member nations. Highlighting India's progress, Minister Goyal underscored the remarkable growth of the start-up India initiative, which has nurtured the establishment of nearly 100,000 start-ups within the country.

Emphasizing the theme of "Transforming Production Systems," he expressed India's willingness to extend support and share insights with fellow BRICS members and the global community.