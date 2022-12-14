‘PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal’s waterfalls’

While the PLA does have surveillance cameras, they are at a distance from the LAC. Drones are also used but a direct view is always considered the best to plan any move. In Galwan, the clash with the PLA started after the Indian Army demolished an OP that the Chinese refused to dismantle.

Locals at Tsechu, a small town closest to the point where Indian and Chinese troops clashed on Friday are extremely unhappy with the PLA for disturbing the peace of the region.

“This happened barely a few hundred metres from Chumi Gyatse, a waterfall (a collection of 108 smaller waterfalls) that is considered holy by us Monpas from both sides of the LAC. The Indian Army respects our sentiments and never does anything to disturb the sanctity of the place. This is the second time that the PLA has created a ruckus here,” one of them said.

The PLA has cause for concern. Over the last few years, the Indian Army, with help from the Arunachal Pradesh government, has created a lot of infrastructure in that region.

While this has helped locals, it has also aided in quicker and easier movement of soldiers and equipment to the border.