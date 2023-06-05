Plastic has emerged as a serious threat | NHRC on World Environment Day

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra extended greetings on the occasion of World Environment Day and urged the citizens to adopt an approach towards environment protection which ensures that everyone lives in a clean and safe environment, stated an official release from the NHRC.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is - 'Beat Plastic Pollution' "Greetings on World Environment Day today, which has a vital connection with human rights. The Day reminds us that sustainable development envisages protecting the environment, which is crucial for human existence. Adopting a rights-based approach to environmental protection ensures that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, can live in a clean and safe environment," he said.

Justice Arun Mishra said that plastic has emerged as a serious threat to environmental pollution and this year's theme underlines the urgent need to combat the detrimental effects of plastic on the planet.