Plea of juvenility has to be raised in bonafide, truthful manner: SC

New Delhi: Plea of juvenility has to be raised in a bonafide and truthful manner and if a document of dubious nature is relied on to seek juvenility, the accused cannot be treated to be juvenile keeping in view that the law is a beneficial legislation, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian said the provisions of the statute are to be interpreted liberally but the benefit cannot be granted to the appellant who has approached the Court with the untruthful statement.

"Plea of juvenility has to be raised in a bonafide and truthful manner. If the reliance is on a document to seek juvenility which is not reliable or dubious in nature, the appellant cannot be treated to be juvenile keeping in view that the Act is a beneficial legislation," the bench said.