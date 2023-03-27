Please protect democratic rights for sake of poor: Bengal CM to President

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to take initiative in protecting the democratic rights for the sake of the people of the country, especially those hailing from financially weaker backgrounds.

"My humble request to the President of the country is to ensure the protection of democratic rights for the sake of the poor and all in the country. Please protect our country from any kind of disaster. Our roots lie in unity in diversity," she said while addressing a Citizens' Convention to felicitate the President at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

This is Murmu's first trip to West Bengal since she was elected President last year. On a two-day trip to the state, she will be attending the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University in Birbhum district on Tuesday and is scheduled to go back to New Delhi on Tuesday night only.