Plough symbol matter | SC reserves order on plea challenging HC order

New Delhi, Sep 1: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved an order on a plea challenging the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court order relating to the allotment of the party symbol, plough, for the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil election.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah reserved the order after concluding the submission by all the parties. The court said that it will pronounce the order on September 6.
The Union Territory of Ladakh administration had approached the Supreme Court with an appeal against the decision of the J&K High Court. HC directed the UT to notify the allotment of the ‘plough’ symbol to the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party for the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has approached the High Court seeking to contest the upcoming elections of LAHDC on the allocated reserved election symbol, Plough.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference had submitted before the High Court that that being the recognized State Political Party under Section 29 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 read with the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968, it is entitled to contest the upcoming General Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) on allotted election symbol.