Plough symbol matter | SC reserves order on plea challenging HC order

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah reserved the order after concluding the submission by all the parties. The court said that it will pronounce the order on September 6.

The Union Territory of Ladakh administration had approached the Supreme Court with an appeal against the decision of the J&K High Court. HC directed the UT to notify the allotment of the ‘plough’ symbol to the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party for the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections.