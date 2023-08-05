national

PM dials up Prachanda, discusses bilateral cooperation

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbor, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephone conversation with his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prachanda’s recent visit to India from May 31 to June 3 so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries, official sources said.

