PM expresses happiness over research by people on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Saturday that several people undertook extensive research on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and shared their insightful findings with the masses.

Taking to his social media account on X, the PM mentioned a book titled 'Igniting Collective Goodness', which chronicles how 'Mann Ki Baat' became a means for societal change, as per a press release from the Prime Minister's office.

"I am happy that several people over the years have undertaken extensive research on Mann Ki Baat and shared their insightful findings with people. Another such effort is the book 'Igniting Collective Goodness' by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, which chronicles how this programme has become a means for societal change. Congratulations to them for this work. Mkb100book.in," the PM said in a post on X.

'Mann Ki Baat' programme is a platform where the Prime Minister communicates directly with the people of the country. Through this programme, the Prime Minister informs and inspires the people of the country on various topics.

Meanwhile, as BlueKraft Digital Foundation launched a book titled 'Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @100' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the new book sheds new light on how PM Modi with the sheer power of his words rallied the nation behind common goals of greater goodness.

Shah on the social media platform 'X', shared his views about the book and said it tells the story of a unique journey undertaken by India under the leadership of PM Modi.

"The new book 'Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @ 100' tells the story of a unique journey undertaken by our nation under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji. It sheds new light on how Modi Ji with the sheer power of his words rallied the nation behind common goals of greater goodness," Shah posted on 'X'.

The popular program on All India Radio, Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat was started on October 3, 2014. The 30-minute program completed 100 episodes on April 30 this year.