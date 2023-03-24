PM gifts 28 projects worth Rs 1780 Cr to Varanasi

Varanasi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, gifted 28 projects worth Rs 1,780 crore to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.
The projects include a ropeway that will ease traffic congestion and other infrastructure projects including ATC tower at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, 2 MW solar power plant at water works premises, Bhelupur; 800 KW solar power plant at Konia Pumping Station; new Community Health Centre at Sarnath; infrastructure improvement of Industrial estate at Chandpur and rejuvenation of temples of Kedareshwar, Vishweshwar and Omkareshwar Khand Parikrama.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Varanasi had emerged as a new tourist destination with increased air connectivity. He said that the tourist traffic had increased in the past few years due to availability of better facilities in the holy city.