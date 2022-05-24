PM headed Inter-State Council reconstituted; Amit Shah chairman of standing committee

New Delhi, May 23: The Inter-State Council, which works to promote and support cooperative federalism in the country, has been reconstituted with Prime Minister NarendraModi as chairman and chief ministers of all states and six Union ministers as members.
Ten union ministers will be the permanent invitees to the Inter-State Council, according to an official notification.
The government has also reconstituted the standing committee of the Inter-State Council with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as chairman.
While the prime minister is the chairman, chief ministers of all states and Union Territories having a legislative assembly and the administrators of UTs not having a legislative assembly have been made members.
The union ministers who were made members of the council are: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, NirmalaSitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Kumar, Hardeep Singh Puri, NitinGadkari, S Jaishankar, ArjunMunda, PiyushGoyal, DhamendraPradhan, Pralhad Joshi, AshwiniVaishnaw, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, KirenRijiju and BhupenderYadav.
The mandate of the council is to create a strong institutional framework to promote and support cooperative federalism in the country, activate the council and zonal councils by organising its regular meetings.
It also facilitates consideration of all pending and emerging issues of the centre- state and inter-state relations by the zonal councils and inter-state council and develop a sound system of monitoring the implementation of the recommendations of the inter-state council and zonal councils.