PM holds telephone conversation with Egyptian President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephone conversation today with the President of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The discussion revolved around the prevailing situation in West Asia and its far-reaching consequences on both the regional and global scale.

During the conversation, both leaders voiced their shared apprehension regarding the scourges of terrorism, violence, and the tragic loss of civilian lives in the West Asia region.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's steadfast and principled stance concerning the Israel-Palestine issue, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering development partnerships and offering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the two leaders reached a consensus on the urgent necessity to reinstate peace and stability in the region, as well as to facilitate vital humanitarian aid.

This follows a recent dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Abdullah II of Jordan on October 23, where they jointly assessed the evolving developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister Modi expressed his concern, stating, "We share concern regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation."