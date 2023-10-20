PM inaugurates Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail transit system, calls it a historic moment

Of the 82.15 km route, the priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was inaugurated and will be available for passenger operations from Saturday, i.e., October 21. The entire corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on the occasion that the trains of the RRTS would be known as 'Namo Bharat'. The foundation of the larger Delhi-Meerut corridor was laid by Modi in March 2019.