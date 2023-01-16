PM Modi addresses 1st batch of Agniveers, calls them pioneers of scheme

He congratulated the Agniveers and said that “this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening our Armed Forces and making them future-ready for the challenges that lie ahead”.

The prime minister affirmed that the young Agniveers will make the Armed Forces more youthful and tech-savvy.

Modi exhorted the Agniveers to remain curious about learning new things while simultaneously working on bettering their skills in the fields of their choice.