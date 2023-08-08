PM Modi affirms Forest Conservation Bill's resonance with aspirations of New India

"Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill furthers PM Shri @narendramodiji’s commitment to India’s sustainable and inclusive development. It responds to people's aspirations in New India, laying the ground for enhancing green areas outside forests and making forests more productive," Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.

In the article that he wrote in an English daily the Environment Minister said that besides helping India's sustainable and inclusive development, the Bill will also work as an enabler to secure India's borders.