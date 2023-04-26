PM Modi, Amit Shah condemn Naxal attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the attack by Naxalites in Dantewada which killed 11 people, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel.

PM Modi said that the sacrifice of the security personnel will be remembered. "Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," he said on Twitter. Ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and the driver of their vehicle were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals near Aranpur in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the incident. He also assured the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister that the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.

"Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. I have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans," Shah said in a tweet.