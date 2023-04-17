PM Modi appreciates work done under Swachh Bharat Mission in Nagaland's Tuensang

Replying to a tweet by a Member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Jacob Zhimomi, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Good! We've seen tremendous energy towards Swachhata all across India, which has led to tangible benefits in various sectors including health and women empowerment."

"Carrying forward PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of Swachh Bharat, Nagaland is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the same. Sharing pics of completed works from Tuensang district under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), 2022-23.1/2," Jacob Zhimomi tweeted.