PM Modi asked us to think about next 25 years: Jaishankar

"Prime Minister asked us to think a little bit differently. He didn't ask us to think for the next year or the next decade or the next term. He asked us to think about the next 25 years. And I say this because that 25 years is going to be determined by all of you. We are actually today thinking of an era of a generation or more," Jaishankar said.

"We have to bring to the international stage our personality, our culture, our heritage. So when Prime Minister Modi motivated the world to celebrate the practice of yoga, it wasn't just a cultural or a fitness exercise he was advocating. "When he pushes AYUSH during COVID wellness practices from India, it is today something bigger which is happening. How do we make the world understand our beliefs and practices? How do they, in a sense, get to know what is India about? What are Indians about, what is the heritage, the culture? What is the DNA of this system? Because that is really when a country is seen as rising," Jaishankar added speaking on the awareness about India's cultural heritage," he added.