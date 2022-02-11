PM Modi attacks Cong in Uttarakhand, says it divides people on caste, religion

Polling for in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on February 14 for the 70-member state assembly.

The development of the state has been among the top priorities of the double engine government and will remain so over the next five years, Modi said.

“We have to take the development of Uttarakhand to Himalayan heights. Like Kedarnath, where development has been given a new impetus, the Manaskhand tourism circuit is to be developed in Kumaon on priority over the next five years,” he said.