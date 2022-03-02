PM Modi bats for self-reliance in technology sectors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for self-reliance in technology sectors, which play a key role in last-mile delivery of services and have immense potential for job creation.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Technology-enabled Development', the prime minister said science and technology was not an isolated sector as it was closely connected with the digital economy and based on advanced technology, which is now focusing on fast delivery and empowering citizens.

Modi said telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.