PM Modi breaks from tradition, to address nation from Red Fort after sunset

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday night to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the first prime minister to deliver a speech at the Mughal-era monument after sunset.

PM Modi will be addressing the nation from the lawns of the Red Fort and not its ramparts.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in 1675, according to officials of the culture ministry. The ramparts of the Red Fort is from where prime ministers addresses the nation on Independence Day.