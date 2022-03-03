PM Modi calls BJP's rivals ‘dynasts’

"Instead of vote bank politics and discrimination on the basis of caste, we practised politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Modi said and asserted that the BJP's alliance is with the people of Chandauli.

"The alliance of the opposition is 'milawati gatbandhan' (adulterated alliance) while our alliance is with the people. In front of BJP's alliance, the alliance of dynasts could not stand," he said.

Modi said that instead of mere announcements, the BJP government ensured benefits of schemes reached the needy, while these "dynasts are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with some leaders and the mafia".