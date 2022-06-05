PM Modi calls for 'one earth, many efforts' to make environment better

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement', a global initiative, and asserted that its vision is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it.

Those who live such a lifestyle are called "pro-planet people," he said in a video address, and added that "Mission LiFE' borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future.

Giving the slogan of "one earth, many efforts", he said India is ready to lend its support to actions to make environment better and improve global wellness.