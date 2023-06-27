PM Modi calls on President Murmu

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Earlier today, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal and made a strong pitch for uniform law, he said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.