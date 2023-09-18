PM Modi celebrates 73rd birthday in Delhi Metro

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the expansion of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line, extending it from Dwarka Sector 21 to the newly-built ‘Yashobhoomi’ Dwarka Sector 25 metro station.

Prime Minister travelled in the Airport Express Line from Dhaula Kuan to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

According to Delhi Metro officials, the new Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station is an underground facility which will now be connected directly with important landmarks of the city such as Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and the New Delhi Railway station.