PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation

Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and of facilities supported under ‘COVID Emergency Response Package II’, and it was noted that states have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block level health infrastructure in these areas to manage the situation in rural areas, a statement said.

The PM underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

He also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country and told that around one lakh oxygen concentrators and three lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to states.

Modi spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants.

He highlighted the need to ensure adequate testing across the country and was told about the support being given to 433 districts to establish RT-PCR lab facility in public health facilities.