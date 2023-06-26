PM Modi chairs key meeting with Cabinet ministers after his State visits to US, Egypt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Delhi last night after concluding his US and Egypt state visits chaired a cabinet meeting in the national capital on Monday.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri along with senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier today Shah had met with PM Modi and briefed him on the developments in Manipur. On Sunday Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh briefed Shah about the "evolving situation" in the State and said the State and central governments have been able to control the violence to "a great extent."

An all-party meeting was held on Saturday by Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.