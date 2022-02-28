PM Modi cites ‘international challenges’, says need to make India strong

"The world is going through many challenges at this time, and no one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in one way or the other.

"In such a situation, the biggest need of the hour is a strong India. From agriculture to military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, being such a big state of the country, UP has the biggest responsibility," he said.

Talking about the Union government's new initiative in the bordering areas, he said today, a network of roads are being laid at the Nepal border and the main roads are being converted into four-lane roads and highways.

After the construction of an international airport in Kushinagar, the number of tourists visiting here has increased, he said.