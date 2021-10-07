PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, says people’s blessings give him strength

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when he took oath for the first time as chief minister has continued uninterrupted. The prime minister has worked day and night for the people and country’s progress, and made the impossible possible with his willpower and foresight, he said, lauding his dedication to the poor’s welfare.

Modi had taken oath as Gujarat chief minister on this day in 2001 and relinquished the chair in 2014 after an uninterrupted stay at the helm as he led the BJP to victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and became prime minister. BJP president J P Nadda said Modi pulled the country out of an atmosphere of disappointment and put it on the path to progress and becoming “vishwa guru” (world leader).

The prime minister has worked like a “karma yogi” and infused people with self-confidence about making a new India, Nadda said.