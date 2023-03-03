PM Modi condoles death of former CJI Ahmadi

In a tweet, Modi said: "Pained by the passing away of former Chief Justice of India, Shri AM Ahmadi Ji. He had a distinguished career as a lawyer and a Judge. He made a noteworthy contribution towards making our judiciary more effective. Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Ahmadi passed away late on Thursday at his home, at the age of 90 years. He was the Chief Justice of India from 1994 to 1997.