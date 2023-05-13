PM Modi congratulates Congress party for win in Karnataka, thanks BJP workers, supporters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the only southern state that it ruled. Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly. "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," Tweeted Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party has won 50 seats and is leading on 14 others.

PM Modi also thanked the supporters and the BJP Karyakartas for their hard work.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," Tweeted PM Modi.

JD(S) has won 17 seats and is leading on three. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one seat each.

Elections were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72.68 per cent.

The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election. (ANI)