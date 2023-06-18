PM Modi congratulates Gita Press for receiving Gandhi Peace Prize

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Gorakhpur-based Gita Press for receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021.

Taking to Twitter, PM lauded Gita Press for its “commendable work” towards furthering social and cultural transformations. “I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2021, recognizes the important and unparalleled contribution of Gita Press, in contributing to the collective upliftment of humanity, which personifies Gandhian living in true sense.