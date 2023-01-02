PM Modi congratulates Lula on assuming office as Brazil President

“Hearty congratulations to Luiz IaAicio Lula da Silva on assuming office as the President of Brazil. I wish him a successful third term and look forward to working with him to strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership,” he tweeted.

Popularly known as Lula, he took office on January 1 for a third term as Brazil’s President, vowing to fight for the poor and the environment and “rebuild the country” after far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro’s “divisive” administration.