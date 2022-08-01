PM Modi congratulates newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a congratulatory letter to his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and assured India’s support to the people of the island nation, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, the High Commission of India here said on Monday.

Gunawardena, a veteran politician and a close ally of the Rajapaksa family, was appointed Sri Lanka’s prime minister by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 22.

“PM @narendramodi sent a congratulatory letter to PM H.E @DCRGunawardena. PM assured that as a dependable friend and close neighbour, India shall continue to support the people of Sri Lanka,” the Indian mission said in a tweet.