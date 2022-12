PM Modi congratulates UN for launch of Int’l Year Of Millets 2023

He added that the “need of the hour is to make millets a food choice for the future”.

“Millets are good for the consumer, cultivator and climate. They are a good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity. Raising awareness to create ‘Millet Mindfulness’ is an important part of this movement,” he added.

Stressing on the need for diversity on the land and at the dining table, the Prime Minister informed that “our health is impacted if agriculture becomes monoculture” and pointed out that millets are a good way to increase agricultural and dietary diversity.