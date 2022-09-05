PM Modi continues to fight for freedom from colonial past

New Delhi: The decision to rename Rajpath and the Central Vista grounds as “Kartavya Path” on Monday gave the Narendra Modi administration another boost in its effort to erase the nation of its colonial past. The road the British called “Kingsway” was almost translated into Hindi as “Rajpath.”

This comes amid a flurry of actions taken by the Modi administration to remove reminders of colonial legacy from the nation’s capital and elsewhere.

On the street where the Prime Minister’s residence is located, Race Course Road was first renamed Lok Kalyan Marg. Next, a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was unveiled at India Gate.