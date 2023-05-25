PM Modi declares open 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the third edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 via video conference at BBD University Cricket Ground in Lucknow on Thursday.

The Khelo India University Games runs from May 25 to June 3. Four cities across Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida and Gorakhpur - will host most events. Only the shooting events are scheduled in New Delhi. In its third edition, the games are now India's biggest multi-sport competition at the higher education level. Among those present at the ceremony were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik.

"The Commonwealth Games scam showed the attitude of the previous govt towards Sports. Games which would have enhanced India's image were made scam-ridden," PM Modi said while addressing the athletes of the Khelo India University Games being held in Uttar Pradesh.